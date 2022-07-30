Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.76. Approximately 410,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 816,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.31.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.70.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$233.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.55 million. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6479167 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$279,000.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.