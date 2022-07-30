Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $165.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

