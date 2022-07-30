Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

