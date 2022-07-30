Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $119,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 10.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

