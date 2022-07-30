Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $119,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Up 10.4 %
AMZN stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.19.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
