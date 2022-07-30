Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $78,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $119,226,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average is $135.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.