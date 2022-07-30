America First Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

America First Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.43.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

