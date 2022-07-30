American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.35

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.35 and last traded at $65.35, with a volume of 3953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on ACC. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.
American Campus Communities Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 130.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)
