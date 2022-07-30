Analysts Issue Forecasts for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IEA. Sidoti lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 15,241,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,220,000 after buying an additional 3,420,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after buying an additional 80,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,895,000 after buying an additional 464,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,508,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 89,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,040,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 408,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

