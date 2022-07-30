Ann Lewnes Sells 794 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $410.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

