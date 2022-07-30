Aparna Bawa Sells 2,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00.
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00.
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00.
- On Friday, May 13th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16.
- On Tuesday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $207,460.00.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of ZM stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.60. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $404.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
