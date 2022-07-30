Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Arrow Financial Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $19,304,000. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 26.9% in the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 85.4% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 29,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 654,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,339,000 after buying an additional 43,957 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.