Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after buying an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.43. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

