argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $425.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. argenx traded as high as $391.27 and last traded at $370.22, with a volume of 3274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.86.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Get argenx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in argenx by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,247,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.