Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $178.99 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.65 and its 200-day moving average is $163.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

