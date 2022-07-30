Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.36. 1,809,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,190,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$389.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 646,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$2,003,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,875,900 shares in the company, valued at C$15,115,290. In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 646,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$2,003,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,875,900 shares in the company, valued at C$15,115,290. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Taylor sold 262,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.07, for a total value of C$807,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,205,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,699,350.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

