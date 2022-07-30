Augustine Asset Management Inc. Buys 245 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,781 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 9.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

