Autodesk, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $6.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Autodesk in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Wong anticipates that the software company will post earnings of $6.28 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays cut their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average of $204.78. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $130,889,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

