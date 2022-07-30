Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Avient Stock Up 0.2 %

AVNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Avient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Avient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $2,683,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.