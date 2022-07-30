Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 14.9%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares dropped 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.47 and last traded at C$9.48. Approximately 509,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 742,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.14.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1645106 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.