Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $70.00. The stock traded as low as $59.46 and last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 120148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.80.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAX. Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $66.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 160.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.0% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 11,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 11.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 48,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 89.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 162.4% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 65,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,278 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

