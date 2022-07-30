Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Up 11.3%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) shares were up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 363,857 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 172,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Belo Sun Mining from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.00 and a quick ratio of 11.04. The stock has a market cap of C$162.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50.
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
