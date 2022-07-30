Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $17.20

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $18.80. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 159,724 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.24.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

