Boralex (TSE:BLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.46

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$45.46 and last traded at C$45.43, with a volume of 31436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLX shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boralex to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boralex from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.40.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.50.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.