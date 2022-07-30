Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $45.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $43.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.
Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41.
In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
