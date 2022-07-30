Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $45.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $43.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

