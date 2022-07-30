Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.7% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 795,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after buying an additional 225,817 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 645,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

