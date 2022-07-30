Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,743,000 after acquiring an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

