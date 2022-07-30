Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,922 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPM opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

