Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,454 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

Amazon.com Trading Up 10.4 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average is $135.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

