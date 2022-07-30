BTIG Research Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $50.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BSX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Shares of BSX opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

