BTIG Research Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $50.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BSX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.
Boston Scientific Price Performance
Shares of BSX opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific
In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
