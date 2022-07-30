Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $126.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

