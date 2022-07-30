Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.01

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$41.01 and last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 59287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.31.

CU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2411319 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$58,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$365,868.51. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $126,461.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

