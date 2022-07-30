Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.01

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$41.01 and last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 59287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.13.
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Insider Transactions at Canadian Utilities
In other news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$58,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$365,868.51. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $126,461.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
