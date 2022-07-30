CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in CarMax by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

