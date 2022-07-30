Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

CWST opened at $80.95 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 101.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.