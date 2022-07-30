Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $12.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Celestica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CLS opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.