Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Raised to $61.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCS. Wedbush reduced their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.87. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Century Communities will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,276,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

