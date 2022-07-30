Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Raised to $61.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CCS. Wedbush reduced their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.87. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,276,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
