CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 245.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CEVA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 366,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 293,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 292,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,467 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Trading Up 1.4 %

CEVA stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.88 million, a P/E ratio of 372.30, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56.

Insider Activity

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.51%. CEVA’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Profile

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.