ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $13.14

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $14.29. ChargePoint shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 299,731 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.
ChargePoint Stock Down 1.2 %
The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.
Insider Activity at ChargePoint
In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $30,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,207.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $26,155.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,877.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $30,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,207.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,016,935 shares of company stock valued at $27,169,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.