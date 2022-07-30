Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.82

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 1142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KDNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,676.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

