Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,808.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,564.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,330.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,428.64. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

