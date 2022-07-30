Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,825.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,817.00.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,564.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,330.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,428.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.