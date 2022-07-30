Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,825.00 at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,817.00.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,564.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,330.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,428.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after buying an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

