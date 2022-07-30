Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $188.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.68. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $168.04 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

