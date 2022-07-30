Chubb (NYSE:CB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $188.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.68. Chubb has a 1-year low of $168.04 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

