Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

CHD opened at $87.97 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

