Citigroup Increases Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $40.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.85% from the company’s current price.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.27). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 41.4% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 78.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.