Citigroup Increases IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $228.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IEX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on IDEX from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.45.
IDEX Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of IEX stock opened at $208.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.13. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33.
Institutional Trading of IDEX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $20,081,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
