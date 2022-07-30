Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Position Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.06. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $825.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 81.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.83.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

