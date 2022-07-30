Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $736,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $459.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.