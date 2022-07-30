Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

