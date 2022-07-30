Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $76.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after acquiring an additional 452,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,566,595,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
