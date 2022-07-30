Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $76.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after acquiring an additional 452,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,566,595,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

